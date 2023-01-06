Egg Prices Could Finally Start To Drop This Year. Here's What We Know

Scrambled, fried, poached ... the humble egg is more than just the incredible moniker. While the versatile, nutrient-rich food has long been considered affordable, that concept has been dispelled over the past year. CNBC reported that egg prices soared 49% year-over-year in 2022. Although the inflated prices may seem unreasonable, there could be hope on the horizon for consumers who are unhappy about their empty wallets.

According to CNN, 2022's high egg prices were the result of several factors creating a perfect storm. Starting with an avian flu that impacted many flocks, the industry segment was hit with higher-than-expected energy costs, rising feed expenses, and a larger-than-anticipated consumer demand. With all of those factors coming together, prices kept climbing for nine weeks straight.

Although eggs are still less expensive than other protein options, the higher costs have impacted many shoppers' food budgets. While a new year often brings resolutions, a glimmer of hope might be on the horizon for egg consumers.