Baskin-Robbins' New Ice Cream Flavor Is Coming Up Butterscotch Blondie

What's better than a little bit of ice cream? Even more ice cream. While we are still in the midst of the cold Winter season, that doesn't stop many of us loyal lovers of the sweet treat from indulging in a cup or a cone. Ice cream is good anytime, and the more options the better. So if you're looking for a sweet shop with some major variety this January, let Baskin-Robbins deliver.

According to the Baskin-Robbins website, the ice cream giant opened its doors with 31 options to scoop — but has since increased its "flavor library" to over 1,400. With familiar favorites like chocolate chip cookie dough and very berry strawberry, to original creations like Maui brownie madness and love potion #31, the chain has a whole lot of flavor to offer the world (per Baskin-Robbins). And with the chain's tradition of offering a new flavor to its customers every month, there's now even one more new flavor for us all to try. Fans of cake batter and caramel, this one's coming up for you.