Baskin-Robbins' New Ice Cream Flavor Is Coming Up Butterscotch Blondie
What's better than a little bit of ice cream? Even more ice cream. While we are still in the midst of the cold Winter season, that doesn't stop many of us loyal lovers of the sweet treat from indulging in a cup or a cone. Ice cream is good anytime, and the more options the better. So if you're looking for a sweet shop with some major variety this January, let Baskin-Robbins deliver.
According to the Baskin-Robbins website, the ice cream giant opened its doors with 31 options to scoop — but has since increased its "flavor library" to over 1,400. With familiar favorites like chocolate chip cookie dough and very berry strawberry, to original creations like Maui brownie madness and love potion #31, the chain has a whole lot of flavor to offer the world (per Baskin-Robbins). And with the chain's tradition of offering a new flavor to its customers every month, there's now even one more new flavor for us all to try. Fans of cake batter and caramel, this one's coming up for you.
Say hello to the Butterscotch Blondie
If you enjoyed indulging in Baskin-Robbins' peppermint ice cream for the month of December, it's time for its brand-new predecessor to take center stage. According to Baskin-Robbins' Instagram post, the chain's new flavor for the month of January is the Butterscotch Blondie. The website describes the flavor as a mix of the chain's cake batter ice cream with swirls of butterscotch and blondie bites. There's a lot of dimension to this sweet treat. To entice you even further, the chain has even suggested a few of the best pairings for the Butterscotch Blondie, such as alongside a scoop of the old-fashioned butter pecan or the classic choice of vanilla.
Baskin-Robbins is currently offering a promotion for this flavor of the month through their mobile app — a free waffle bowl with any scoop of your choice (per BRAND eating). If you love butterscotch, try the January flavor while you still can, because February will be rolling around faster than you think.