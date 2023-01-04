Burger King Japan's Latest Meal Is 2 Pounds Of Goodness

Burger King has always had a knack for building a unique menu. Ever since the origins of the Whopper, the chain has expanded its offerings without straying too far from what fans already loved.

For example, its latest offerings in the United States build on the ever-growing demand for chicken sandwiches, with the chain introducing three internationally inspired flavors of "long" chicken sandwich patties, per ChewBoom. This includes spicy Mexican and rich Italian flavors, as well as the traditional American.

Burger King doesn't save all of the fun for its U.S. locations, though. There are plenty of Burger King burgers that are only available abroad that many Whopper fans would love to sink their teeth into without hopping on a plane first. Brand Eating reported on Jan. 3 that there's a new offering coming to the chain's Japanese locations that's likely to cause more than a little bit of jealousy.