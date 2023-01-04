Burger King Japan's Latest Meal Is 2 Pounds Of Goodness
Burger King has always had a knack for building a unique menu. Ever since the origins of the Whopper, the chain has expanded its offerings without straying too far from what fans already loved.
For example, its latest offerings in the United States build on the ever-growing demand for chicken sandwiches, with the chain introducing three internationally inspired flavors of "long" chicken sandwich patties, per ChewBoom. This includes spicy Mexican and rich Italian flavors, as well as the traditional American.
Burger King doesn't save all of the fun for its U.S. locations, though. There are plenty of Burger King burgers that are only available abroad that many Whopper fans would love to sink their teeth into without hopping on a plane first. Brand Eating reported on Jan. 3 that there's a new offering coming to the chain's Japanese locations that's likely to cause more than a little bit of jealousy.
Introducing the King's Toybox
Have you ever wanted to consume (or share) two pounds of deep-fried Burger King goodness? Per Brand Eating, this dream can now be a reality — in Japan, at least. Burger King has launched the "King's Toybox" at its Japanese locations; this enormous bucket compiles french fries, onion rings, chicken nuggets, and fried cheese bites into one enormous package. Brand Eating reports that the King's Toybox is priced at 1980 yen, or roughly $15. It also includes a medium fountain drink to wash all of the side dishes down, and additional drinks can be added at the discounted price of 100 yen, or $0.75.
Gigazine reports that the bucket stands almost half a foot tall and comes with two packets of either barbecue sauce or honey mustard. (This is not a meal for light eaters, or those who don't like to share.) Those two pounds of food equate to about four medium fries, eight cheese bites, seven onion rings, and 16 chicken nuggets.
Brand Eating says that the King's Toybox will only be around for a limited time, and there's no word if U.S. fans will ever see it come stateside.