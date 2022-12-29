Burger King's Leaked Mexican Chicken Is Part Of An Upcoming 2023 Lineup

When you think of Mexican or Southwestern cuisine in fast food, chances are you probably think of places like Taco Bell or Chipotle. It seems that Burger King, ever the opportunist, has decided to move into the world of Mexican-inspired menu items with its newest burger — if the latest menu leak is to be believed.

Burger King's new "Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich" is, as the Fast Food Post tells us, the chain's breaded and fried chicken sandwich that's topped with ghost pepper-infused cheese and jalapeño peppers. While this isn't the chain's first experiment with ghost peppers on their burgers — recall the "Ghost Pepper Whopper" from Halloween earlier this year (via Thrillist) — it would appear that some have already taken to criticizing the new chicken sandwich. Users on the r/fastfood subreddit believe that the sandwich is only Mexican in name, considering the lack of "authentic" Mexican ingredients like avocadoes or pico de gallo. Keep in mind, the sandwich isn't even out yet, and people are already talking about it. Publicity is still publicity, as they say.

But it's not just Mexico that Burger King wants to take your taste buds to. It would appear that the King wants to treat you on a trip around the globe, going from Mexico to Italy to right here in our own backyard using only its original chicken sandwiches.