Burger King's Leaked Mexican Chicken Is Part Of An Upcoming 2023 Lineup
When you think of Mexican or Southwestern cuisine in fast food, chances are you probably think of places like Taco Bell or Chipotle. It seems that Burger King, ever the opportunist, has decided to move into the world of Mexican-inspired menu items with its newest burger — if the latest menu leak is to be believed.
Burger King's new "Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich" is, as the Fast Food Post tells us, the chain's breaded and fried chicken sandwich that's topped with ghost pepper-infused cheese and jalapeño peppers. While this isn't the chain's first experiment with ghost peppers on their burgers — recall the "Ghost Pepper Whopper" from Halloween earlier this year (via Thrillist) — it would appear that some have already taken to criticizing the new chicken sandwich. Users on the r/fastfood subreddit believe that the sandwich is only Mexican in name, considering the lack of "authentic" Mexican ingredients like avocadoes or pico de gallo. Keep in mind, the sandwich isn't even out yet, and people are already talking about it. Publicity is still publicity, as they say.
But it's not just Mexico that Burger King wants to take your taste buds to. It would appear that the King wants to treat you on a trip around the globe, going from Mexico to Italy to right here in our own backyard using only its original chicken sandwiches.
Burger King's chicken sandwiches are going to be international
According to a recent release on ChewBoom, Burger King is preparing to roll out what it's referring to as an "International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup." This lineup will include three chicken sandwiches, each with a flavor palette based on the respective country it represents. If the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich represents Mexico through ghost pepper cheese and jalapeños, what would the other two countries be represented by?
The "Italian Original Chicken Sandwich" is said to be a chicken sandwich with a "long breaded chicken patty" topped with Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Meanwhile, the "American Original Chicken Sandwich" is a chicken patty topped with mayonnaise and lettuce, very similar to the "classic" version of the conventional chicken sandwiches that many Americans are used to eating.
Strangely enough, the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich may sound strikingly familiar to those of you who frequent Burger King. As Nation's Restaurant News reports, Burger King actually introduced a chicken sandwich known as the "Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich" back in November, which included the same ingredients of Mozzarella and marinara. This would mean that the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is actually the only "new" item out of the lineup.
Perhaps this is part of a larger plan to introduce more chicken sandwiches to the more, each inspired by a different country. Whatever the future holds, the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich will be available to try on January 5, alongside the other two sandwiches.