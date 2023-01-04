Chipotle's New Lifestyle Bowl Lineup Has Gen Z In Mind

Chances are, you might have a health resolution set for yourself as you ease into 2023 — and you wouldn't be alone. In fact, according to Statista, 23% of people that set a resolution this year have made it their goal to live healthier. While that ideology looks different for everyone, one route many people choose is changing their eating habits. From adding healthier side dishes for a better-balanced meal to finding out which easy and nutritious one-pot soup you can whip up before work, there are many ways to bring more vitamins and nutrients to your plate.

But while it's nice to make a meal from scratch, sometimes it's hard to find a moment to dedicate to the kitchen. Luckily, some food chains are helping make your health goals a little bit easier. Take Chipotle for example. The Mexican food-focused chain is adding some new additions to its menu in 2023, and this one is especially in support of you Gen Zers looking to craft a healthier lifestyle.