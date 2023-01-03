Donatos' Piece & Love Days Deal Features New Cheesy Breads To Kick Off 2023

When all the holiday lights are taken down every January, the month can turn into a long dark trudge toward Spring. In those dark days it can be helpful to turn to comforting favorites, and what's more comforting than pizza? Whether it's fresh from the oven, or right out of the refrigerator, pizza always seems to be the answer in tough times.

Donatos knows everyone loves a good pizza and the chain has announced that its Piece & Love Days offerings will be returning once again this year. Donatos is a pizza chain that has been around since 1963 and has helped to spread Columbus-style pizza across the midwest and east coast of the U.S. ever since.

In celebration of the new year, Donatos says that it will be giving discounts on all of its pizzas, as well as offering two new flavors of cheesy bread for a limited time.