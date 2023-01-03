Donatos' Piece & Love Days Deal Features New Cheesy Breads To Kick Off 2023
When all the holiday lights are taken down every January, the month can turn into a long dark trudge toward Spring. In those dark days it can be helpful to turn to comforting favorites, and what's more comforting than pizza? Whether it's fresh from the oven, or right out of the refrigerator, pizza always seems to be the answer in tough times.
Donatos knows everyone loves a good pizza and the chain has announced that its Piece & Love Days offerings will be returning once again this year. Donatos is a pizza chain that has been around since 1963 and has helped to spread Columbus-style pizza across the midwest and east coast of the U.S. ever since.
In celebration of the new year, Donatos says that it will be giving discounts on all of its pizzas, as well as offering two new flavors of cheesy bread for a limited time.
Enjoy 30% off all regular priced pizzas
According to the press release, its Piece & Love Days deals will only be around through January 7, but they have plenty of great offers to fill that small time frame. Donatos is offering 30% off all regular-priced pizzas, as long as they are ordered online using the code LOVE at checkout. The discount can still be redeemed for pick-up, delivery, and eat-in orders, as long as that order is made online, and the correct code is used.
Donatos is also adding two new cheesy pull-apart bread to its menu for this promotion. The new Bacon Cheese Bread Pepperoni Cheese Breads will only be available for a limited time. Both feature smoked provolone cheese, as well as marinara or ranch sauces for dipping while one is topped with bacon, and the other with pepperoni. These cheesy sides will only cost you $6 when ordered with any medium or large pizza.
Donato's President Kevin King says these limited offerings are a way for the chain to extend the season of giving just a little bit longer. "We wanted to start the new year with a bang by thanking our customers for their support," said King.