How José Andrés Helped Feed Buffalo Citizens After Historic Winter Storm
A severe winter storm and historic blizzard that affected much of the United States over the Christmas holiday left residents of Buffalo, according to Reuters. Referred to as an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather event by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the blizzard resulted in the deaths of 27 people and left numerous motorists stranded in their vehicles desperately in need of rescue. Making the situation even direr was the closure of local grocery stores, which deprived many people of the essentials. While the National Guard provided food delivery to the hard-hit area, as of this report food shortages remain a concern for many of the city's citizens. In light of this, celebrity Chef José Andrés has now turned his attention to aiding Buffalo communities with little to no access to food.
Andrés is no stranger to the Buffalo area. With assistance from his non-profit World Central Kitchen, the renowned chef previously supported city residents when a devastating shooting in May 2022 left one neighborhood without access to its only grocery store, as the Buffalo News reported at the time. After a racially motivated attack on the store left 10 dead and three people injured, Andrés established food tents in the area that offered two hot meals per day. Chef Darian Bryan, a Buffalo resident and founder of The Plating Society, was also integral in the preparation of these meals, which offered immense comfort to residents in the aftermath of the attack. In the wake of the recent weather catastrophe, both Andrés and Bryan have joined forces once again.
High-profile chefs deliver more than just food to Buffalo residents
A recent tweet from the World Central Kitchen — which, per its website, has provided 200 million meals to people in need all over the globe since its founding — illustrates its continued support of people in need. On December 28, the non-profit organization shared images of their most recent humanitarian effort in Buffalo, once again with an assist from Chef Darian Bryan. Bryan reportedly had a momentous task in front of him, as the tweet claimed that his cooking crew would be responsible for preparing "hundreds of meals" that night. Chef Jose Andrés also shared the tweet from his personal Twitter account.
Additionally, the Buffalo News featured a video of Bryan's immense effort as he labored away in the kitchen surrounded by volunteers. In the clip, Bryan stated the chicken and sausage gumbo he was preparing was intended to serve approximately 750 people, complete with an accompanying chef salad. Bryan also shared a message of support with the people of Buffalo, encouraging them to "stay strong" in the aftermath of the blizzard. While it may take some time for the city to bounce back, residents can rely on Bryan, Andrés, and the World Central Kitchen to provide both hot meals and hope.