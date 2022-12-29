How José Andrés Helped Feed Buffalo Citizens After Historic Winter Storm

A severe winter storm and historic blizzard that affected much of the United States over the Christmas holiday left residents of Buffalo, according to Reuters. Referred to as an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather event by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the blizzard resulted in the deaths of 27 people and left numerous motorists stranded in their vehicles desperately in need of rescue. Making the situation even direr was the closure of local grocery stores, which deprived many people of the essentials. While the National Guard provided food delivery to the hard-hit area, as of this report food shortages remain a concern for many of the city's citizens. In light of this, celebrity Chef José Andrés has now turned his attention to aiding Buffalo communities with little to no access to food.

Andrés is no stranger to the Buffalo area. With assistance from his non-profit World Central Kitchen, the renowned chef previously supported city residents when a devastating shooting in May 2022 left one neighborhood without access to its only grocery store, as the Buffalo News reported at the time. After a racially motivated attack on the store left 10 dead and three people injured, Andrés established food tents in the area that offered two hot meals per day. Chef Darian Bryan, a Buffalo resident and founder of The Plating Society, was also integral in the preparation of these meals, which offered immense comfort to residents in the aftermath of the attack. In the wake of the recent weather catastrophe, both Andrés and Bryan have joined forces once again.