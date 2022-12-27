The Harrowing Food Struggle In New York State Following A Historic Blizzard

Many people's first instinct upon hearing talk of an impending storm is to raid their nearest grocery store for essential food supplies. But in western New York, where a "once-in-a-generation" blizzard has wiped out thousands of power lines and left at least 28 people dead, per The New York Times, some of the biggest supermarkets in the Buffalo area have had to close their doors on account of no electricity. As of December 26, per a Weather Service announcement, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport saw more than 49 inches of snow over the course of just three days.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz told The Times that "we can see, sort of, the light at the end of the tunnel," but conditions are still dire. Those who have been lucky enough to find warm lodging in hotels have evaded the threat of freezing to death, but they still face a major problem: food scarcity. Here's how families are finding meals in a record-breaking storm.