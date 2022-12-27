The Harrowing Food Struggle In New York State Following A Historic Blizzard
Many people's first instinct upon hearing talk of an impending storm is to raid their nearest grocery store for essential food supplies. But in western New York, where a "once-in-a-generation" blizzard has wiped out thousands of power lines and left at least 28 people dead, per The New York Times, some of the biggest supermarkets in the Buffalo area have had to close their doors on account of no electricity. As of December 26, per a Weather Service announcement, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport saw more than 49 inches of snow over the course of just three days.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz told The Times that "we can see, sort of, the light at the end of the tunnel," but conditions are still dire. Those who have been lucky enough to find warm lodging in hotels have evaded the threat of freezing to death, but they still face a major problem: food scarcity. Here's how families are finding meals in a record-breaking storm.
Supermarkets are scrambling to restock
According to a recent forecast, those who have endured the winter storm in Buffalo won't get a break any time soon. NBC News reports that the area is expecting up to 12 more inches of snow. What's more, the two largest supermarket chains in the county were forced to close during the blizzard's most brutal days. While one of those chains, Wegmans, plans to reopen soon, Buffalo News says it will take a while to restock shelves. The other big chain, Tops, is facing the same problem.
Hotels are struggling to feed people, too. Per NBC, the airport-adjacent Salvatore's Garden Place Hotel is running low on supplies for its 80-plus guests, who sought alternate shelter after their homes lost power. "We are kind of running out of food," a front desk agent told the outlet. On Monday, per a request from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, President Biden granted emergency federal aid to the area.