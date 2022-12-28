Boston Market Is Offering Discounted Rotisserie Chicken For Its 37th Birthday
Restaurants love to celebrate. This year, Boston Market is giving its customers an incredible deal on a rotisserie chicken — and a few extras, too.
The first Boston Market opened back in 1985 as a way of preparing quick, affordable meals for people on a budget, per LiveAbout. Once founders Arthur Cores and Stephen Kolow nailed the business concept, the line was out the door. Its long line inspired businessman George Nadoff to make an offer on the business, and the restaurant, which was formerly known as Boston Chicken, became the Market that we know today.
Decades later, Boston Market has gone through a lot of changes. When the chain filed for bankruptcy in 1998, Boston Market boasted 1,200 locations, which has now shrunk to 326 restaurants around the U.S., according to Restaurant Business Online. Under new ownership, Boston Market has scaled down its dining rooms in favor of a more express-style model. And this year, the brand is celebrating turning 37 in a big way.
Boston Market is serving up discounted rotisserie chicken
Boston Market customers can now pick up a whole rotisserie chicken for just $3.70 (the price is a play on the brand's anniversary). According to People, customers can purchase the chicken via takeout, dine-in, or drive-thru, without any promotional code or restrictions.
To make the deal even sweeter, customers can also purchase a full-sized apple pie for just $3.70, and the same goes for any large side. The website's official coupon says that only two of each item can be purchased at most, so keep that in mind if you're planning to clean the place out of their rotisserie chickens. The deal is valid until your local Boston Market closes on December 28.
Restaurant Business Online reports that after purchasing Boston Market back in April 2021, Jay Pandya announced that new locations would be opened "strategically" to help the chain expand without creating the debt that eventually led to its bankruptcy filing nearly 25 years ago.