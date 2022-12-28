Boston Market Is Offering Discounted Rotisserie Chicken For Its 37th Birthday

Restaurants love to celebrate. This year, Boston Market is giving its customers an incredible deal on a rotisserie chicken — and a few extras, too.

The first Boston Market opened back in 1985 as a way of preparing quick, affordable meals for people on a budget, per LiveAbout. Once founders Arthur Cores and Stephen Kolow nailed the business concept, the line was out the door. Its long line inspired businessman George Nadoff to make an offer on the business, and the restaurant, which was formerly known as Boston Chicken, became the Market that we know today.

Decades later, Boston Market has gone through a lot of changes. When the chain filed for bankruptcy in 1998, Boston Market boasted 1,200 locations, which has now shrunk to 326 restaurants around the U.S., according to Restaurant Business Online. Under new ownership, Boston Market has scaled down its dining rooms in favor of a more express-style model. And this year, the brand is celebrating turning 37 in a big way.