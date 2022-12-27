Egg Prices Won't Be Getting Better Anytime Soon

Food inflation is continuing to wreak havoc on grocery shoppers. In fact, according to USA Today, some especially frugal people have even begun taking an interest in eating foods beyond the expiration date, since they don't want to be wasteful of food that may have been sitting in the cupboard.

In October, PBS reported that supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in elevated food prices. As a result, energy costs to produce food on farms went up, as well as transportation to get food from farms to stores. Wheat and grain production was also disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Overall, grocery prices reportedly went up 13.5% over the past year, and everything from wheat to dairy to meat costs a little more these days.

If you've been to the grocery store recently, you may have noticed the gradual increase in the cost of a dozen eggs. While eggs have been affected by other production-related inflation, there is one specific factor that may have driven costs up even more for this particular product: avian flu.