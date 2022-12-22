Dunkin' Is Celebrating Your 'Dunkin' Run' With A $1 Donut Deal

If you're already a dedicated Dunkin' coffee aficionado, this deal was made for you. According to the press release, with the "Dunkin' Run" promo, Dunkin' lovers who buy a medium or large coffee will be able to score a $1 donut. And Dunkin' runners don't need to be one of the chains' rewards members to get in on this deal. Better yet, according to the press release, you can order any iced coffee or hot coffee to qualify for the promo.

However, you'll only be able to pick your $1 treat from the chain's classic donut section. That means while you can grab a $1 glaze with your mocha iced coffee, you can't bring home anything that's not on Dunkin's regular donut lineup (like its holiday sweets) for $1. At this time Dunkin' hasn't indicated when the new deal will end, so you should be able to enjoy a discount "Dunkin' Run" for many breakfasts to come.

And speaking of all-new Dunkin' treats, the "Dunkin' Run's" launch may have been the main event of the chain's press release, but Dunkin' also revealed in the same announcement it'll be offering four new menu items for the 2023 winter season. Its all-new products include ​​two coffees, the Dunkin' midnight coffee and brown butter toffee latte, and two breakfast eats, the bacon avocado tomato sandwich, and stuffed biscuit bites.