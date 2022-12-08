You Can Get An Entire Box Of Donuts For A Dollar On Krispy Kreme's 'Day Of The Dozen'
When kids of all ages get a chance to visit St. Nick, a box of piping hot donuts may be high on their wish list. And Krispy Kreme revealed via a press release it's going to give everyone a chance to devour a dozen donuts for dirt-cheap this holiday season.
To be fair, the donut chain is already generally generous with its sweet treats. In fact, The Krazy Coupon Lady says that donut fans have a chance to score free Krispy Kreme on multiple occasions throughout the year. But while donut lovers were able to enjoy a no-cost coffee and breakfast combo for National Coffee Day, and the brand's awards program members can always look forward to a free-of-charge donut on their birthday, Krispy Kreme also keeps up its low-cost donut energy when a visit from Santa is just around the festive corner.
Krispy Kreme's yearly 'Day of Dozen' is taking place on December 12. And on the big day, you'll have the opportunity to score a $1 box of donuts. Here's how.
Buy one box of donuts and get one for $1 during Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozen'
Per the press release, Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozen' customers will be able to buy 12 glorious glazed donuts for $1. However, you'll have to purchase another at-store-price dozen donuts or a 16-count of minis to qualify for the deal, according to Krispy Kreme. Luckily, buying any flavor will make you eligible for the promotion. So you can pick out an assortment of your faves or a festive box of Krispy Kreme's holiday treats and still bring home a $1 batch of breakfast.
While the 'Day of Dozen' prices may tempt you, you won't be able to buy out your local Krispy Kreme's donut supply on December 12. The chain notes it'll be cutting people off after they take home two dozen sugar cookie donuts and receive two dozen glazed for the price of a coke. As Krispy Kreme reports, you also won't have to wait in line at a store to reap the benefits of this promotion. You can still take advantage of the offer when ordering online by using the code "DOZEN." However, although this $1 deal can appease even Santa's appetite, after the sun sets on December 12, it will melt away like Frosty on a sunny day and won't be back until next year.