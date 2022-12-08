You Can Get An Entire Box Of Donuts For A Dollar On Krispy Kreme's 'Day Of The Dozen'

When kids of all ages get a chance to visit St. Nick, a box of piping hot donuts may be high on their wish list. And Krispy Kreme revealed via a press release it's going to give everyone a chance to devour a dozen donuts for dirt-cheap this holiday season.

To be fair, the donut chain is already generally generous with its sweet treats. In fact, The Krazy Coupon Lady says that donut fans have a chance to score free Krispy Kreme on multiple occasions throughout the year. But while donut lovers were able to enjoy a no-cost coffee and breakfast combo for National Coffee Day, and the brand's awards program members can always look forward to a free-of-charge donut on their birthday, Krispy Kreme also keeps up its low-cost donut energy when a visit from Santa is just around the festive corner.

Krispy Kreme's yearly 'Day of Dozen' is taking place on December 12. And on the big day, you'll have the opportunity to score a $1 box of donuts. Here's how.