The Gingerbread Cookie Is The Most-Googled Christmas Cookie Of 2022
The holidays are in full swing, and Christmas will be here before you know it. That means people all over the nation are gearing up for festive events with their friends, families, and co-workers. While gift-giving and general merriment are top priorities at this time of the year, indulging in delicious treats is equally important to the holiday season. In addition to tasty homemade pies and decadent cakes, most dinner tables will feature a variety of Christmas cookies. Christmas cookies also make excellent gifts for loved ones, especially when they're lovingly decorated.
One of the best things about Christmas cookies is how many unique recipes there are to choose from. (Parade shares over 200 different recipes that feature a wide mix of ingredients, for example.) Along with traditional selections like chocolate chip and sugar cookies, there are also more offbeat options, like almond shortbread flavored with cranberry and orange, and white chocolate oatmeal. While there's truly no such thing as a bad Christmas cookie, tastes and preferences vary from region to region, meaning some cookies are more popular in certain states. However, one traditional recipe proved to be the top selection in the United States.
A classic holiday cookie captivates the nation
Per Axios, a recent Google Trends map displayed data for what cookies associated with Christmas were the most searched for in 2022 in each state — and this year, gingerbread cookies were the resounding winner. As the Google Trends map showcased, gingerbread cookies turned up as the top search for seven U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C. Peanut butter cookies placed at a strong second, with different varieties of the dessert topping out in seven states as well. Italian Christmas cookies, which showed up as the number on search in six states, followed in third place.
So, what is it about gingerbread that is so enticing? A gingerbread cookie recipe from King Arthur Baking Company lists the ingredients that make these treats a standout on holiday tables. In addition to common baking ingredients like butter and sugar, these cookies also call for ginger and molasses. According to Precision Nutrition, dried ginger has an earthy yet delicately sweet flavor profile with just a touch of spice. As for molasses, Food Insight explains that this sugar cane-derived liquid is less sweet than standard white sugar but with a deeper, more "robust" flavor. When combined, these ingredients create a unique flavor profile that is synonymous with the holiday season. That may be why gingerbread has been a staple of celebrations for many years.
The sweet and surprising origins of gingerbread
PBS details the globetrotting history of gingerbread, which first emerged as a Greek recipe in 2400 B.C. Gingerbread rose in popularity throughout Europe during the Middle Ages thanks to the popularity of fairs and festivals, which were common in many countries within the continent. These festivities typically featured gingerbread cookies in many fanciful forms, many of which were often decorated with gold leaf. The classic gingerbread house didn't make an appearance until the 1500s, in Germany, where the concept of the gingerbread house largely developed.
The recipe made its way to America as the English established colonies along the East Coast, where it was eventually used as a tool for political influence. For instance, the Marquis de Lafayette was treated to a soft gingerbread loaf courtesy of Mary Ball Washington, also known as the mother of George Washington. Similarly, some political candidates would provide gingerbread cookies to undecided voters in order to garner their support. While this quaint tradition is no longer in use, gingerbread in all its forms remains a very special treat during the holiday season.