The Gingerbread Cookie Is The Most-Googled Christmas Cookie Of 2022

The holidays are in full swing, and Christmas will be here before you know it. That means people all over the nation are gearing up for festive events with their friends, families, and co-workers. While gift-giving and general merriment are top priorities at this time of the year, indulging in delicious treats is equally important to the holiday season. In addition to tasty homemade pies and decadent cakes, most dinner tables will feature a variety of Christmas cookies. Christmas cookies also make excellent gifts for loved ones, especially when they're lovingly decorated.

One of the best things about Christmas cookies is how many unique recipes there are to choose from. (Parade shares over 200 different recipes that feature a wide mix of ingredients, for example.) Along with traditional selections like chocolate chip and sugar cookies, there are also more offbeat options, like almond shortbread flavored with cranberry and orange, and white chocolate oatmeal. While there's truly no such thing as a bad Christmas cookie, tastes and preferences vary from region to region, meaning some cookies are more popular in certain states. However, one traditional recipe proved to be the top selection in the United States.