The Hype-Worthy Mansion Bar With Different Cocktails On Every Floor

While your local dive bar might be satisfactory for most casual nights out, sometimes you may desire something a little more elevated. If you ever find yourself in Bolívar, Colombia, the Alquímico bar might fulfill the experience you had in mind.

Alquímico was ranked No. 10 by The World's 50 Best Bars and the best overall in South America. The bar's defining characteristic is that each of its three floors has a different vibe and serves different drinks on its menus. What makes it so great is that many drinks take on organic flavor notes from its featured herbs and fruits. These ingredients are often grown by the bar's owner, Jean Trinh, on his farm in Finalandia.

The bar operates in a restored mansion, and the Alquímico website states that it aims to "promote local culture" through its experimental drinks, Colombian-inspired dishes, and use of local, organic ingredients.