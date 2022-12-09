What Is The Best Way To Upgrade Scrambled Eggs? - Exclusive Survey

From eggs and toast to breakfast burritos, scrambled eggs are more than just a cracked yolk in a pan. While the dish is basically egg, salt, and butter, it is the cooking method that makes the difference. Food & Wine suggests using a cold pan, low temperature, and letting the eggs cook off the heat, which can result in perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs. But for people who want more flavor to that incredible protein, The Daily Meal found that one topping reigns supreme.

According to a recent The Daily Meal survey, 567 people responded that the best way to upgrade scrambled eggs is with cheese. That answer ranked 59.44% (337 votes) of the total. Although the broad statement that cheese on scrambled eggs has people melting for more, it does not specify the type of cheese that cooks are using. Eggs Health Club discussed various kinds of cheese and referred to the importance of their ability to melt. Just like in a grilled cheese sandwich, not all cheeses have the same melting characteristics. For people who want a more gooey, robust cheese flavor, a grated sharp cheddar might be better than a sprinkling of parmesan. Still, personal preference should always guide the food on the plate. While many people love cheese on scrambled eggs, it may not be the only way to upgrade that incredible egg.