Blue Apron's New Limited-Time Feast Box Was Designed With Winter In Mind

Blue Apron has been helping its customers explore new recipes since its 2012 launch. Every order includes pre-portioned ingredients, along with recipes for cooking the pre-selected meals. The direct-to-consumer meal boxes can be great options for people looking to cut down on time spent planning meals and grocery shopping or for people hoping to enhance their skills in the kitchen.

To ensure that its boxes are full of the freshest food, Blue Apron often introduces seasonal boxes, available only for a limited time. In June, Blue Apron released its "summer lobster box," which included summertime foods such as corn on the cob, potato salad, and lobster rolls. And as we head into the winter season, Blue Apron is embracing the cooler temperatures and has created a box perfect for the season, per a December 6 press release.

The "fireside feast box" is packed with warm, hearty flavors — here's what's inside.