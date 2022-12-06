Blue Apron's New Limited-Time Feast Box Was Designed With Winter In Mind
Blue Apron has been helping its customers explore new recipes since its 2012 launch. Every order includes pre-portioned ingredients, along with recipes for cooking the pre-selected meals. The direct-to-consumer meal boxes can be great options for people looking to cut down on time spent planning meals and grocery shopping or for people hoping to enhance their skills in the kitchen.
To ensure that its boxes are full of the freshest food, Blue Apron often introduces seasonal boxes, available only for a limited time. In June, Blue Apron released its "summer lobster box," which included summertime foods such as corn on the cob, potato salad, and lobster rolls. And as we head into the winter season, Blue Apron is embracing the cooler temperatures and has created a box perfect for the season, per a December 6 press release.
The "fireside feast box" is packed with warm, hearty flavors — here's what's inside.
The meal kit is ideal for chilly winter nights
For a limited time, customers can purchase Blue Apron's "fireside feast box," per a December 6 press release. The seasonal-inspired meal kit includes a variety of meal options to make your next wintertime meal a breeze.
Each box includes a four-course meal for four. The appetizer is an orange and pistachio salad with romaine lettuce, topped with a Dijon vinaigrette dressing. On the side, diners can enjoy parmesan and garlic herb bread. The dinner portion includes a duck confit cassoulet alongside slow-cooked pork belly and beans, topped with thyme-seasoned breadcrumbs. Finish the meal on a sweet note with chocolate chip almond biscotti alongside a peppermint-chocolate dipping sauce.
The fireside feast box will be available through Blue Apron subscriptions, as well as through the Blue Apron Market, Walmart, and Amazon for non-subscribers. The boxes are expected to ship January 2 through February.