New Report Shows Grocery Store Bakeries Have Boomed Since Covid

Many grocery stores have bakeries amongst the aisles of pre-packaged foods where customers can often order personalized cakes and cupcakes, fresh sliced bread, pies, cookies, and more. These foods are often baked on-site, creating a delicious aroma in that section of the store.

According to The Economic Times, our enjoyment of sweet flavors dates back to ancient times, when sweet flavors in foods like fruit indicated that they were safe to eat and nutritious. These days, people may prefer sweets due to the release of serotonin we receive after biting into one, as per Cleveland Clinic. Serotonin provides a feeling of happiness as a reward for enjoying a sugary treat, though of course, overindulgence carries its own risks.

More people may be craving sweets these days. A new survey shows that customers are placing more value on the convenience of one-stop shopping in the aftermath of Covid. They may also be more inclined to grab a sweet treat from the grocery store bakery while collecting regular groceries after completing an online pickup order.