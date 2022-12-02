KFC Is Sending Free Meals To Food-Insecure Cities With Their 'Sharemobile'

Just as the holidays are a time for joy and gathering together, they can just as easily be a time of hardship for many. It can be hard for families to come together over the dining room table. In a recent press release, KFC said it's trying to help out and do its part by sending out the new 'Sharemobile.'

The Sharemobile appears to be a KFC decked-out food truck that will be touring three cities in the U.S. that are experiencing above-average food insecurity. KFC says the Sharemobile will be heading out starting on December 5, and making stops in Chicago, Houston, and Orlando. KFC says that these cities have experienced a rise in food insecurity due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, inflationary costs, and devastating weather occurrences in the case of Houston and Orlando. The Sharemobile will be giving out more than 70,000 meals to children and families in need during its tour.

"Sharing a meal with family or friends is a special part of the holidays. Alongside our franchisees, we wanted to make that possible for even more families this holiday season," said KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez, via the press release.