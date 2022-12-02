KFC Is Sending Free Meals To Food-Insecure Cities With Their 'Sharemobile'
Just as the holidays are a time for joy and gathering together, they can just as easily be a time of hardship for many. It can be hard for families to come together over the dining room table. In a recent press release, KFC said it's trying to help out and do its part by sending out the new 'Sharemobile.'
The Sharemobile appears to be a KFC decked-out food truck that will be touring three cities in the U.S. that are experiencing above-average food insecurity. KFC says the Sharemobile will be heading out starting on December 5, and making stops in Chicago, Houston, and Orlando. KFC says that these cities have experienced a rise in food insecurity due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, inflationary costs, and devastating weather occurrences in the case of Houston and Orlando. The Sharemobile will be giving out more than 70,000 meals to children and families in need during its tour.
"Sharing a meal with family or friends is a special part of the holidays. Alongside our franchisees, we wanted to make that possible for even more families this holiday season," said KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez, via the press release.
Houston, Orlando, and Chicago will receive visits
KFC says the Sharemobile will also be giving out specialized gifts at each stop that will address a need identified in that community by its partner agency Blessings in a Backpack. The non-profit Blessings in a Backpack has been around since 2005. It provides children with meals to enjoy over the weekend by packing them into backpacks that students bring home with them. It currently operates more than 1,000 programs across the U.S.
While taking advantage of all the holiday deals this season, it's also important to give to those in need. KFC says that those who wish to help its mission can give to Blessings in a Backpack online to help feed children experiencing food insecurity.
According to KFC, it has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack since 2017 through monetary donations. Members of KFC staff at its Louisville, KY headquarters also volunteer to help pack meals for the nonprofit to distribute. One in six children experience food insecurity outside of their time at school, and KFC hopes to help out some of these children this holiday season.