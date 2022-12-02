McDonald's Is Prioritizing Convenience With A New On-The-Go Restaurant

Whenever you go to a fast-food restaurant, you can expect your meal to be ready relatively quickly. (It's literally in the name.) And the fast-food industry is continually finding ways to speed up the process even more.

Just look at the rise of mobile ordering, which, per QSR, has more than tripled since its debut. With that jump came even more pickup options opening up for customers, with many not even having to leave their cars, thanks to the parking spaces reserved for app users (as seen in Wendy's plans to remodel many of its stores, per its website).

Like many other industries, fast food is reshaping itself to fit into the digital world. And one of the most popular chains following this model is McDonald's. Per QSR, the chain's app accounted for nearly 60% of its sales in the first quarter. With the obvious success of McDonald's technology, the chain is responding in a big way. Get ready for a whole new era of McDonald's — all centered around your phone.