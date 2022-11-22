Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Skeptical About Its New Gingerbread Ice Cream

Instagram wasn't sure what to think when fan account @traderjoeslist shared a post revealing that Trader Joes' new gingerbread ice cream was spotted in the wild this week. "I was not going to save room in my stomach this Thanksgiving, but now I have a reason to," they said. Despite the enthusiastic announcement, not everyone was as eager to try the treat.

One follower confessed, "Going to pass on this one, not a GB fan. Trauma from childhood around the GB house." Another said a different TJ's ice cream has turned them off of the chain's frozen desserts, writing, "After that banana pudding ice cream I'm scared." Who knew that a frozen dessert could be a source of fear? Feelings about gingerbread run deep.

Others were skeptical about the ice cream due to the accompanying photo of the nutrition label, showing the calorie content and ingredients list. Some people lamented the presence of wheat and dairy, while others complained about thickeners like carob bean gum.

Still, some Instagrammers were elated about the new flavor. "My 11 year old and I started jumping up and down in excitement. We are GIANT gingerbread and ice cream lovers here! I hope our stores have it!" one shopper wrote. Another couldn't wait to combine their favorite TJ's treats into one new treat: "Think this would be good with the triple ginger muffins."