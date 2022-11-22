Everything You Need To Know About The Cola Wars

While history classes might teach about The Cold War, the business world may teach about The Cola Wars. The battle for shelf supremacy between Coca-Cola and Pepsi is not necessarily a new concept. Although both brands try to entice a sale with new flavors, creative celebrity partnerships, and a variety of other special offerings, this advertising war is nothing new.

From History's deep dive into the overflowing The Cola Wars documentary to various case studies, this beverage battle bubbled up to prominence in the 1980s. As Snack History chronicles, The Cola Wars refers to the marketing strategies which targeted customers and enticed them to choose one cola over another and remain loyal to that beverage. From Pepsi's attempt to be the "next generation" to Coke's focus on nostalgia, each side sought to create its camp and extend its dominance over the other. While there have been both triumphs and missteps, a true winner will never raise their hand in victory. But, the creative, clever, and sometimes circumspect advertising campaigns will continue to capture beverage consumers' attention.