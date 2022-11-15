HelloFresh Is Under Fire For Allegedly Using Monkey Labor

HelloFresh aims to make cooking easy for busy consumers by shipping out boxes of pre-measured ingredients as part of its popular meal kits. The company also includes detailed instructions for preparing each meal, as well as nutritional information for a variety of plans that cater to many different dietary needs. In recipes like Thai Coconut Curry Chicken and One-Pot Spicy Coconut Curry Stir-Fry, HelloFresh ships coconut milk to its customers who select these and similar meals in their plans.

As it turns out, coconuts are big business, including ones that are harvested in Thailand and eventually find their way into HelloFresh kits. According to The Science Agriculture, Thailand is the ninth-largest coconut-producing country in the world, shipping out more than 806,000 tons of coconuts as of 2019. Coconut milk is made from harvested coconuts when the white inner flesh is taken from ripe coconuts and then mixed with water (via Healthline).

However, there is a major ethical concern tied to how these coconuts get into the HelloFresh box. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has accused HelloFresh of taking part in the abuse of monkeys in Thailand to obtain coconut milk, reports CBS News.