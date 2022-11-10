The Unusual Mountain Dew Flavor Dropping Just In Time For The Holidays

If someone from the recent past made a short time-machine journey to 2022, they might schedule a stern intervention with America's Big Snack industry. Holding a jar of spicy dill pickles in one hand and a bag of crinkle-cut potato chips in the other, this perplexed voyager would explain that just because two things can be found in the same store, doesn't mean they should merge into a Frankenstein creation.

Without this hypothetical voice of reason to intervene, the tyranny of choice is alive and well at your average bodega. The snack aisle might run the gamut of Flamin' Hot Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie Cereal, Pillsbury's Lucky Charms Sugar Cookie Dough, and mayonnaise-flavored Cadbury Creme Eggs. If we had to come up with a collective noun for the growing roster of wild brand collaborations fostered by Twitter marketing, we'd be more inclined to call it an onslaught than a bounty.

Over in the soft drink fridge, Mountain Dew might have some of the strangest flavors of them all. As the holiday season approaches, the brand is taking a stance on Yuletide's most contentious loaf, fruitcake.