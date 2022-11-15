The Trick For Making Flourless Thanksgiving Gravy, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

The holidays are right around the corner, and if you're hosting, you may already be stressing over the minute details like whether or not you should discuss politics on Thanksgiving. Besides the ins and outs of appropriate conversation, there's a solid chance you're mainly concerned about serving up a delicious Thanksgiving feast, sans dry turkey and lumpy gravy.

If you've ever tried your hand at homemade gravy, you are probably familiar with the age-old suggestion of using a roux as a thickening agent. According to Michelin, the roux was birthed in France in the 1600s and has always leveled to equal parts butter and flour in forming a paste over heat, which then serves as a thickener when additional milk, broth, or water is added.

Of course, everyone has an opinion on how to make the best Thanksgiving gravy, but renowned chef Alex Guarnaschelli has her own unique spin. This year, Guarnaschelli already managed to share her unique twist on the classic shepherd's pie just in time for the late November holiday on her Instagram. Her surprising method of thickening gravy is one you might want to consider as Thanksgiving approaches.