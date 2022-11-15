The Trick For Making Flourless Thanksgiving Gravy, According To Alex Guarnaschelli
The holidays are right around the corner, and if you're hosting, you may already be stressing over the minute details like whether or not you should discuss politics on Thanksgiving. Besides the ins and outs of appropriate conversation, there's a solid chance you're mainly concerned about serving up a delicious Thanksgiving feast, sans dry turkey and lumpy gravy.
If you've ever tried your hand at homemade gravy, you are probably familiar with the age-old suggestion of using a roux as a thickening agent. According to Michelin, the roux was birthed in France in the 1600s and has always leveled to equal parts butter and flour in forming a paste over heat, which then serves as a thickener when additional milk, broth, or water is added.
Of course, everyone has an opinion on how to make the best Thanksgiving gravy, but renowned chef Alex Guarnaschelli has her own unique spin. This year, Guarnaschelli already managed to share her unique twist on the classic shepherd's pie just in time for the late November holiday on her Instagram. Her surprising method of thickening gravy is one you might want to consider as Thanksgiving approaches.
Alex Guarnaschelli uses an unlikely staple to thicken her Thanksgiving gravy
Apart from creating a classic roux, Cooks Illustrated outlines other commonly used ways to thicken sauces and gravy such as water and cornstarch or mixing together a beurre manié, which is "kneaded butter" in French. Even Food Network has ideas for creating the perfect gravy with most of the suggested thickeners. But what if you want to thicken your Thanksgiving gravy without flour?
Luckily, Guarnaschelli's "secret weapon" to thicken gravy involves making a mirepoix, which according to MasterClass, serves as a flavor base in many meals such as varied sauces, meat dishes, and soups and is solely composed of vegetables. Through the process of cooking down a combination of onions, celery, and carrots, the broken-down mixture is then added to other recipe ingredients to create an expanse of aromatics, or in Guaraschelli's case, to thicken Thanksgiving gravy.
Guarnaschelli explains to Food Network that once a mirepoix is created, she adds the mixture to a blender and then adds a spoonful or two to her gravy base to not only thicken the consistency but also add a tremendous flavor boost. The star chef has culminated an impressive resume for good reason. Beyond her unique method of making flourless gravy, Guarnaschelli has a slew of additional Thanksgiving hacks you may want to use this coming holiday.
Alex Guarnaschelli's additional tips for an epic Thanksgiving
If food-related advice is what you're after, last year, the Iron Chef posted on Instagram one way to avoid dry turkey by using an ingenious method involving butter-soaked cheesecloth. While Guarnaschelli does not love pumpkin spice or pumpkin-related foods, she's all about making the most out of those Thanksgiving sides and shared three of her favorite go-to sheet pan varieties with "Today" in 2020.
If you're on the hunt for more practical holiday preparation advice, the Food Network star told People she advises hosts to clean their houses and even set the dinner table before cooking the epic holiday meal. She also advises writing out a detailed menu before making the grand trip to the grocery store. With all the advice she provides, it rings true that Thanksgiving is Alex Guarnaschelli's favorite holiday, according to FN Dish. She might not be able to celebrate the last Thursday of the month without dried ginger or cranberries, but she also has a knack for making smooth flourless gravy that just might be the method you need to try this Thanksgiving.