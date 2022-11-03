A Festive New Cold Brew Highlights Dunkin's Holiday Menu

Whether you're less than thrilled about the plummeting temperatures or the inevitable pressure of dealing with last-minute gifts for the holiday season, you're far from alone. Still, you don't have to let your mood match the weather outside. Instead, think about one of the best things each season has to offer: Seasonal food and drinks.

While you still have time to procure cozy fall-themed products like pumpkin bisque soup, apple pies, hot cider, and maple-drizzled cakes, you can always go ahead and start looking forward to the next era of limited-time products. Winter is coming and with it, things like Starbucks's peppermint mocha and chestnut praline selections are back as of November 3, per Starbucks. Aside from the tried-and-true favorites of the season, some chains are adding some cheery new additions to their classic seasonal lineups. If you're already craving a caffeinated holiday flavor, Dunkin' has a new wintry-flavored cold brew.