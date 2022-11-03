A Festive New Cold Brew Highlights Dunkin's Holiday Menu
Whether you're less than thrilled about the plummeting temperatures or the inevitable pressure of dealing with last-minute gifts for the holiday season, you're far from alone. Still, you don't have to let your mood match the weather outside. Instead, think about one of the best things each season has to offer: Seasonal food and drinks.
While you still have time to procure cozy fall-themed products like pumpkin bisque soup, apple pies, hot cider, and maple-drizzled cakes, you can always go ahead and start looking forward to the next era of limited-time products. Winter is coming and with it, things like Starbucks's peppermint mocha and chestnut praline selections are back as of November 3, per Starbucks. Aside from the tried-and-true favorites of the season, some chains are adding some cheery new additions to their classic seasonal lineups. If you're already craving a caffeinated holiday flavor, Dunkin' has a new wintry-flavored cold brew.
Get into the sprit of the season with Dunkin's newest drink
According to People, Dunkin' just unveiled a limited-edition beverage in honor of the festive eats of the holiday season, and it's time for the cookie butter cold brew. The chain's new indulgent brew features familiar flavors like brown sugar mixed with holiday spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, all to pay tribute to the time of holiday baking. The drink is topped off with cookie butter cold foam and cookie crumbles as a garnish.
Released on November 2, Dunkin' is also rolling out a cookie butter donut to match the new beverage as well as a pancake "wake-up" wrap according to TheStreet, not to mention the rest of its seasonal lineup. So while these are just three of the new additions coming to Dunkin's holiday menu, classic favorites will be returning, too, like the holiday roasted coffee, and peppermint mocha. So let's welcome in November with open arms, and say happy holidays.