Sohla El-Waylly's Favorite Drink For Brunch Is A Simple Classic
Chef Sohla El-Waylly was recently on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" talking all things brunch, including how to turn a classic French omelet into a full meal any time of day. Brunch is one of those versatile meals that at times, turns into more of an experience than just a meal. It can switch from a casual bite of fluffy, apple cinnamon pancakes or an eggy breakfast casserole with a couple of friends, to bottomless mimosas in two seconds flat. El-Waylly also spilled the beans on her favorite brunch beverage pairing.
Sure, your brunch drink of choice depends a lot on your personal palate, the mood you're in, and if you're honest — the night you had before. Black coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice or an iced oat milk latte all have their place at the brunch table. But Chef El-Waylly likes to do brunch a little differently, but that doesn't have to be complicated.
Sohla's favorite brunch beverage
El-Waylly is no stranger to whipping up delicious dishes on TV, and in fact, she recently joined the cast of "The Big Brunch" as a judge, per Variety. It has to mean something when a culinary judge on a brunch-themed show has something to say about how you should enjoy the meal. Instead of opting for a bloody mary or mimosa, El-Waylly's go-to brunch beverage is whiskey, served straight-up, per "Light Night with Seth Meyers". Sometimes, the simple things really are the best.
The next time you're out for brunch, or entertaining a group of friends for a mid-morning meal, savor a few sips of whiskey neat, knowing a world-class chef approves. Now that we think about it, whiskey does sound like it would go great with french toast or bacon. Why not have all three? Something about that combination of sweet, salty, and maybe a hint of spice from the whiskey sounds like a match made in heaven.