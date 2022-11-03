Sohla El-Waylly's Favorite Drink For Brunch Is A Simple Classic

Chef Sohla El-Waylly was recently on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" talking all things brunch, including how to turn a classic French omelet into a full meal any time of day. Brunch is one of those versatile meals that at times, turns into more of an experience than just a meal. It can switch from a casual bite of fluffy, apple cinnamon pancakes or an eggy breakfast casserole with a couple of friends, to bottomless mimosas in two seconds flat. El-Waylly also spilled the beans on her favorite brunch beverage pairing.

Sure, your brunch drink of choice depends a lot on your personal palate, the mood you're in, and if you're honest — the night you had before. Black coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice or an iced oat milk latte all have their place at the brunch table. But Chef El-Waylly likes to do brunch a little differently, but that doesn't have to be complicated.