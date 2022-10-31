How You Can Get A Halloween Discount On Chipotle Burritos

Many restaurants offer promotions for either free or discounted items during holidays, and Halloween is no exception. According to Today, a few Halloween treats you can take advantage of on this devious day include 31% off ice cream scoops at Baskin-Robbins, a free small entree with the purchase of a large entree at Noodles & Company, and free Scary Face Pancakes for kids with the purchase of an adult entree at IHOP, among others. Additionally, Chipotle's Boorito promotion, a tradition that started all the way in 2000, is back, per Chipotle — and the chain celebrates the occasion in different ways each year.

In 2016, fans could get an entree for $3, while a few years later in 2018, entrees on Halloween were discounted to $4, according to Chipotle's press release at the time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chipotle held its first digital Boorito promotion in 2020 and gave out 500,000 discount codes via text for BOGO entrees. Now, for the 22nd year in a row, the fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant is bringing back its Boorito promotion — this time in person once again. The return of the in-person offer is a special occasion in itself, with 2019 being the last time you could dress up and venture out to your nearest location to get your deal, according to a press release from Chipotle. Here's the Halloween discount Chipotle is offering this year and how you can get it.