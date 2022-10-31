How You Can Get A Halloween Discount On Chipotle Burritos
Many restaurants offer promotions for either free or discounted items during holidays, and Halloween is no exception. According to Today, a few Halloween treats you can take advantage of on this devious day include 31% off ice cream scoops at Baskin-Robbins, a free small entree with the purchase of a large entree at Noodles & Company, and free Scary Face Pancakes for kids with the purchase of an adult entree at IHOP, among others. Additionally, Chipotle's Boorito promotion, a tradition that started all the way in 2000, is back, per Chipotle — and the chain celebrates the occasion in different ways each year.
In 2016, fans could get an entree for $3, while a few years later in 2018, entrees on Halloween were discounted to $4, according to Chipotle's press release at the time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chipotle held its first digital Boorito promotion in 2020 and gave out 500,000 discount codes via text for BOGO entrees. Now, for the 22nd year in a row, the fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant is bringing back its Boorito promotion — this time in person once again. The return of the in-person offer is a special occasion in itself, with 2019 being the last time you could dress up and venture out to your nearest location to get your deal, according to a press release from Chipotle. Here's the Halloween discount Chipotle is offering this year and how you can get it.
Chipotle's discount returns to real life with a social media twist
Per the Chipotle press release, the Boorito promotion gives fans the chance to get an entree for $6 ($7 in Canada) on October 31, 2022 by being a Chipotle Rewards member and visiting a Chipotle store in a Halloween costume. The offer is valid in select locations in the United States and Canada from 3 p.m. to close in the store's local time. Rewards members must scan their member ID before paying to redeem the offer, and entree modifications and extras, such as guacamole, queso, and extra meat, will have an additional charge.
Commenting on the return of the in-person promotion, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle Chris Brandt said, "Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants. After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social [media] that will help bring fans together on Halloween."
In addition to $6 entrees on Halloween, Chipotle is also hosting a BooReal Sweepstakes, where 10 entrants can win free Chipotle burritos for a year by posting a photo of themselves wearing a costume on Halloween at a Chipotle restaurant to BeReal, a new social media platform. Hopeful winners must also use the hashtag #booritosweepstakes, share the BeReal post to Instagram, and tag @chipotle. Whether you win or not, though, the opportunity to dress up and chow down on discounted favorites is something to celebrate.