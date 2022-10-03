Halloween-Inspired Ice Cream Is Making A Spooky Return To Cold Stone

Are you enamored with all things Halloween? Is your front yard decor more reminiscent of Stephen King than Martha Stewart? If your favorite hues are black and orange and you plan your Halloween costume for months in advance, you will likely be thrilled to learn that Cold Stone Creamery has recently introduced its spooky seasonal flavor.

But whoa — hold up. Isn't it a tad too cold outside for ice cream? It turns out that cooler weather may be the perfect time for a cone or bowl of this beloved dairy concoction. Apparently, many Americans were already aware of the joys of eating ice cream off-season, as YouGov reports that a whopping 68% enjoy it all year long — and yes, even at Halloween. After all, who wants to let a little thing like the weather prevent them from partaking in exciting seasonal ice cream releases? Certainly not devoted fans of the spookiest day of the year. So, what exactly is Cold Stone's eerie edible offering, and when can you get your claws on some?