The Puzzling Barilla Pasta Lawsuit That Won't End

According to Food & Wine, Barilla was recently sued over its seemingly innocent slogan: "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta." While this phrase may seem simple enough on the surface, the majority of Barilla products are actually not made in Italy. Many of Barilla's products that are sold in the U.S. are in fact, made in the U.S., per Barilla. This truth is exactly what made former customers Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost file a class-action lawsuit against the company on October 17, per Food & Wine.

The plaintiffs said they would never have bought any Barilla products if they knew of its true origins. They also pointed to Barilla's use of the Italian flag on its products could allude that Barilla sources its ingredients from Italy, which would also be false. In a statement to Tasting Table, a Barilla spokesperson said on October 22 that the company defends its use of the Italian flag and its slogan because it stamps "Made in the U.S.A." on every box. Despite the stance, a federal judge in California said the lawsuit against the company could still move forward, per Food & Wine.

The plaintiffs hope that this case will force Barilla to stop using the Italian flag on its boxes and are also seeking financial compensation. Until then, you can still say your Penne Alla Vodka is courtesy of Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta.