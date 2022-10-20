The Premium Price You Have To Pay To Get Beer At These NBA Arenas

While prices for beer vary rapidly between each sporting event, most drinks at NFL games hover somewhere between $5 at the low end up to $14, per Statista. That's an average of about $9.25 per beer. However, the premium price for a brew at some NBA arenas has football stadiums beat.

Per Statista, the cost of a beer at many NBA arenas used to average around $7.50 in the 2015-16 season. Now they've jumped much higher. According to Bookies.com, the average cost of a beer at an NBA arena is now $10.53 for a 16-ounce cup. If you're curious about the most economically sound option, the cheapest price is $5.28 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. For those okay with splurging a little more, you could always hit the stands of the TD Garden in Boston, or the Chase Center in San Francisco for the most expensive brews at $17.28, per Bookies.com

If you like to indulge in a beer while cheering on your favorite team, don't forget to consider the price of the beer when buying your ticket. (Not to mention some food to pair with it). As pointed out by Bookies.com, these climbing costs can add up more quickly than you think.