The Truth Behind Impossible Foods Laying Off 6% Of Its Staff

Words like "efficiency" and "optimization" seem to be trending among big companies in the quick-service dining sphere. In September, Starbucks unveiled how it plans to "reinvent" itself by allocating $450 million to the "modernization" of its North American stores in order to "help streamline the work behind the counter." Just this week, Burger King retired the slogan it's had since 1974 as the latest step in a massive refresh plan, which will round out to a cool $400 million over the course of two years.

Nowhere in either of those statements do the companies mention massive layoffs, but for plant-based patty purveyor Impossible Foods, future growth evidently means slimming down its workforce by 6%, says Food Dive. In the memo shared by Food Dive this week, CEO Peter McGuinness wrote that the company no longer has a use for employees whose roles "have become redundant to others in the organization or that are no longer aligned with our core business priorities."