Chicken and avocado is a match made in heaven — not only in terms of flavor but also when it comes to nutrition. Avocado is rich in good fats and high in vitamin C and vitamin B-6, while chicken is not only one of highest suppliers of protein but also an important source of vitamins (A, B and D to name a few) and minerals like sodium and potassium.

For the 15 Amazing Chicken and Avocado Recipes gallery, click here.

In the past 15 years, annual per capita avocado consumption in the United States has increased from two pounds per person to seven pounds per person, the Hass variety accounting for most of the avocados consumed in the U.S.

If you think avocados are just for guacamole, think again. While they’re yummy on their own as a snack, they’re also great sliced, diced, or used as a spread. Avocados can be a flexible food to use when cooking, and the versatility of chicken means that the two together render even more possibilities. From tacos and sliders to salads and wings, these flavorful avocado and chicken dishes won’t disappoint.

No matter what you’re cooking, look for avocados that are ripe but firm. Otherwise they’ll be too mushy for your meal. Read on for avocado and chicken recipes that are so good, they may have you craving a second helping!