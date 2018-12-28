Here’s Where To Get a Bite Of The World’s Largest S’more

Love marshmallows, chocolate and graham cracker all smooshed together? You don’t have to wait until next summer’s camping trip. Head to Vermont on Saturday for a free bite of the world’s largest s’more.

On Dec. 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Camp Meade in Middlesex, Vermont, snackers will celebrate the Winter S’morestice Celebration, celebrating the fact that the longest days of winter are over. There will be food trucks and drinks, performances by Vermont fire troupe Cirque del Fuego, and guests can bring “Burnaments,” a memento of the past or hope for the future, to burn in a giant bonfire.

“We will keep the sparks of the New Deal burning and have a fire in the historic fireplace built for Camp Meade by Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s,” the event announcement reads. “We are turning the corner from the longest, darkest days to the new fresh and lighter days ahead.”

And best of all, guests can snack on a piece of the world’s largest s’more. According to the Burlington Free Press newspaper, the record-setting treat is expected to measure about four-by-eight feet.

Red Hen Baking of Middlesex is creating the giant graham cracker and marshmallow, and shared video and photos of the process on Instagram.

Nutty Steph’s, a Middlesex granola maker and chocolatier, is making the all-important chocolate element.

You likely know your basic s’more is simply a toasted, melty marshmallow and a piece of chocolate sandwiched inside two graham crackers. Girl Scouts of the USA published the first-known recipe of the “Some More” treat in a 1927 Girl Scout handbook. The name wasn’t shortened to “s’mores” until the 1970s.

These days, the s’mores flavor comes in everything from Girl Scout cookies to yogurt. If the treat is one of your favorites, check out 10 s’mores-inspired recipes you can make without a campfire.