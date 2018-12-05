Danone North America Issues Allergy Alert and Recall for Light & Fit Greek Crunch S'mores Flavor

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone North America is voluntarily recalling 3,521 cases of Light & Fit® Greek Crunch Nonfat Yogurt & Toppings S'Mores Flavor sold in the United States with an expiration date of December 30, 2018 and UPC of 36632 03825. It was discovered that some of the toppers sold on the product contain peanuts and are improperly labeled. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product is sold in single cups labeled Light & Fit Greek Crunch Nonfat Yogurt & Toppings S'Mores Flavor and comes in 5-ounce cups with a clear plastic topper with mix-in ingredients and is marked with an expiration date of December 30, 2018 stamped on the top of the topper as well as on the side of the cup. This is the only code date that is affected.

Danone North America distributed the product to customers in 13 states: Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some of the products include the wrong topper.

Consumers who purchased the product and have a peanut allergy are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-326-6668.

