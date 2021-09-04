This Waldorf salad recipe includes the classic ingredients apple and celery, as well as a host of other tempting goodies, like currants, walnuts and grapes. It's lightly tossed with a piquant homemade mayonnaise dressing that's flavored with a touch of curry powder.
This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the house mayonnaise dressing:
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 egg yolk, room temperature
- 1/4 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
- 1/8 Teaspoon curry powder
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Cup salad oil
- 3/4 Cups safflower oil
- 1/4 Cup whipping cream, whipped
For the salad:
- 2 medium Red Delicious apples, unpeeled, cored, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon orange juice
- 4 medium celery ribs, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 Tablespoons currants
- 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
- 2 small heads Bibb or Boston lettuce
- 1 Tablespoon julienned orange rind
- Grapes, for garnish
Directions
For the house mayonnaise dressing:
Step 1: In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine 1 room-temperature egg, 1 room-temperature egg yolk, 1/4 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard, 1/8 teaspoon curry powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Process about 10 seconds.
Step 2: With machine running, slowly add 1/4 cup salad oil and 3/4 cup safflower oil, drizzling in a thin stream until oil is incorporated and mayonnaise is smooth. Fold 1/4 cup whipped cream into mayonnaise and cover and refrigerate. (Can be stored up to 3 days.)
For the salad:
Step 1: In a large bowl, toss 2 medium diced Red Delicious apples with 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon orange juice. Add 4 medium celery ribs (diced into 1/2-inch pieces), 2 tablespoons currants and 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts. Toss with the mayonnaise to combine.
Step 2: From 2 small heads Bibb or Boston lettuce, form the lettuce into ''cups'' arranged on individual serving plates. Fill with salad mixture. Garnish with 1 tablespoon julienned orange rind and fresh grapes.