3
3 ratings

Waldorf Salad

September 4, 2021 | 3:11pm
A colorful variation of the classic salad
bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This Waldorf salad recipe includes the classic ingredients apple and celery, as well as a host of other tempting goodies, like currants, walnuts and grapes. It's lightly tossed with a piquant homemade mayonnaise dressing that's flavored with a touch of curry powder.

This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients

For the house mayonnaise dressing:

  • 1 egg, room temperature
  • 1 egg yolk, room temperature
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
  • 1/8 Teaspoon curry powder
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 Cup salad oil
  • 3/4 Cups safflower oil
  • 1/4 Cup whipping cream, whipped

For the salad:

  • 2 medium Red Delicious apples, unpeeled, cored, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon orange juice
  • 4 medium celery ribs, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 Tablespoons currants
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 2 small heads Bibb or Boston lettuce
  • 1 Tablespoon julienned orange rind
  • Grapes, for garnish

Directions

For the house mayonnaise dressing:

Step 1: In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine 1 room-temperature egg, 1 room-temperature egg yolk, 1/4 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard, 1/8 teaspoon curry powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Process about 10 seconds.

Step 2: With machine running, slowly add 1/4 cup salad oil and 3/4 cup safflower oil, drizzling in a thin stream until oil is incorporated and mayonnaise is smooth. Fold 1/4 cup whipped cream into mayonnaise and cover and refrigerate. (Can be stored up to 3 days.)

For the salad:

Step 1: In a large bowl, toss 2 medium diced Red Delicious apples with 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon orange juice. Add 4 medium celery ribs (diced into 1/2-inch pieces), 2 tablespoons currants and 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts. Toss with the mayonnaise to combine.

Step 2: From 2 small heads Bibb or Boston lettuce, form the lettuce into ''cups'' arranged on individual serving plates. Fill with salad mixture. Garnish with 1 tablespoon julienned orange rind and fresh grapes.

