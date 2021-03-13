This hearty soup is made with acini di pepe, the "peppercorn" pasta. The pasta pieces are "tiny and rice shaped," according to "The New Food Lover's Companion." You can substitute other similarly-sized pasta, if you like. Serve this soup with a green salad with Italian dressing and crusty bread and butter.

This recipe is by Renee Enna, a writer with the Chicago Tribune. It was featured in the "Dinner Tonight" column published in the newspaper's Good Eating section on January 2, 2002.