Uber Eats is gearing up for a big expansion. In January the food-delivery service from the Uber ride-sharing app announced that it had acquired chef David Chang's delivery-only restaurant, Ando. Now the company says it will be expanding into 100 new cities all over the world in 2018.

Uber Eats already operates in around 200 cities, and according to Tech Crunch, it’s planning on expanding into 100 new markets throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Later this year the food-delivery app will start serving Ireland, Egypt, Kenya, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and Romania.

The company’s new growth plan for 2018 includes a big expansion in France and the United Kingdom. Uber Eats said it would be bringing its service to 40 new cities in the U.K. this year, and 35 new cities in France.

The Uber Eats expansion could have a big effect on the IPO Uber is expected to make in the near future. Uber Eats has been particularly successful for the company lately. It expanded from 50 to over 200 cities in about a year, and it turned a profit in 45 of those 200 cities by the end of 2017. In 2016 the company operated in 50 cities, and only turned a profit in three of them. Uber Eats has also been delivering for McDonalds, giving customers the late-night Big Macs and McFlurries they want in the comfort of their own homes.

Uber Ets has certainly been catching on, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to grow in the future.