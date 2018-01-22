Uber Eats Acquires Delivery-Only ‘Restaurant’ From Momofuku Chef David Chang

Uber Eats, the food delivery service from the ride-sharing app Uber, has acquired Ando, the delivery-only “restaurant” concept from Momofuku chef David Chang. The eatery broke the news on its website today with a short blurb about “joining the Uber Eats family.”

“We’ve worked with Uber to power our delivery from the start, and we’re excited our team and technology will play a role in their vision of building the world’s leading food delivery service going forward,” reads the webpage.

The concept, which aimed to reinvent food delivery by delivering food designed to travel well as well as some of Chang’s standout dishes like Southern fried chicken, cheesesteaks, and mapo tofu, is familiar with Uber’s food delivery services, as it already offered delivery within its New York City footprint through UberRush.

Although Ando’s role within Uber Eats has not yet been disclosed, Uber provided a statement to TechCrunch that helped shed some light. “Ando’s insights will help our restaurant technology team as we work with our restaurant partners to grow their business,” said Jason Droege, head of Uber Everything.

Unfamiliar with Momofuku? It’s one of the 101 best restaurants in America.