The Walt Disney Company has opened up 12 theme parks across the world in its 47 years. And what do you need to fill up 12 theme parks across North America, Asia, and Europe? Attractions. Lots and lots of attractions.

But they can’t all be winners.

For every iconic ride like Pirates of the Caribbean or Space Mountain, there’s a few middling attractions (think: Dumbo the Flying Elephant, The Seas With Nemo and Friends), and one real stinker. So we decided to revisit Disney park attractions throughout history (and current day) to sort through the Splash Mountains and the Tower of Terrors and the Flight of Passages to find out the company’s biggest blunders and failures. These rides are boring and they’re ugly and they’re clunky. Luckily, many of them are no longer in operation. But some attractions just refuse to die. We’re looking at you, Stitch’s Great Escape.



Even though Disney’s Imagineers (ride developers) are the best in the biz, not everything they touch turns to gold. Here are 15 of the worst Disney park attractions of all time.