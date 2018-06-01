New Yorkers looking for their next exciting travel destination should rejoice, as a new route between Singapore and New York is set to become the longest nonstop commercial flight in the world this fall. Singapore Airlines, one of the world’s best airlines, announced in a press release on Wednesday that the airline will be relaunching nonstop journeys to Newark Liberty International Airport on October 11, 2018, using the new Airbus A350-900ULR, an ultra-long-range aircraft.

Covering a distance of 16,700 kilometers, or approximately 10,400 miles, the Singapore Airlines flight will take about 18 hours and 45 minutes. According to the press release, the flight will initially be scheduled just three times a week. Singaporeans — who have the most powerful passport in the world — will be able to board flights departing from their city on Monday, Thursday, or Saturday before the airline commences daily flights on October 18, when an additional A350-900ULR will join the fleet. The airline used to have a route from Singapore to Newark Liberty Airport — technically located in New Jersey but generally considered a major New York airport — but service was suspended in 2013 when the Airbus A340-500s that were being used were returned to Airbus.

Singapore Airlines has seven of the new A350-900 ULR airplanes on order with Airbus, all due to be delivered by the end of the year. The airline is the first customer for the aircraft, which has 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy class seats, as well as a wider body, larger windows, higher ceilings, and lighting specifically designed to reduce jet lag.

“The flights will offer our customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities — in great comfort, together with Singapore Airlines’ legendary service — and will help boost connectivity to and through the Singapore hub,” Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong stated in the press release.

Tickets for the route are being progressively made available on multiple booking channels. Stating that details would be announced at a later date, the press release also mentioned that Singapore Airlines is planning nonstop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles, creating even greater access to what is already one of the world’s top travel destinations.