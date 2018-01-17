Very often, an image of the beach is one of the first that comes to mind when one thinks of the word “vacation.” Going to the beach is the ultimate way to relax; stretching out with a good book or a great beer on a towel or a chair as you take in the salty sea air and nice breeze. Beaches can offer great food, sweet waves, or even just a romantic getaway. With so many beaches around the world, however, there are bound to be some that are superior to others.

So what makes a good beach? It really depends on where you are and what you’re looking for. A good beach doesn’t necessarily mean a great place to swim. While curating this list, we considered which beaches stood out in terms of beauty, food scene, party scene, or the number of things to do. Some are often crowded in the summers, filled with tourists for obvious reasons, whereas others are relatively undiscovered but bucket-list-worthy all the same. If you’re looking to bask in the sun and hit some waves, here are the 50 best beaches in the world.