3 Reasons to Visit Wisconsin With Your Family in Winter

Wisconsin perfectly showcases why the Midwest is best. Not only are the people polite and cheery – even in the darkest of months – but also, when the temperature drops, there are plenty of activities for a wintery escape. From exploring the beautiful icy waterfronts in Door County to wandering the downtown streets in Madison to seeing what’s up with the Packers, Wisconsin has something for everybody.

One million cows

We’re all savvy to Wisconsin and its cheese – more than 100 Wisconsin cheesemakers make over 600 different types of cheese, including 65 Wisconsin originals, totaling 3.24 billion pounds per year. Fun Fact: The top three most popular cheeses in Wisconsin are Mozzarella, Cheddar and Italian (Parmesan, Romano and Asiago). If the talk of dairy gets you jazzed up, download an app on your phone that pairs cheese with specific libations: Wisconsin Cheese Cupid (hmmm, what goes best with the stinkiest of cheeses: Limburger?). Or, visit the state’s Cheese Marketing Board’s site to get recipes for everything from a healthy blueberry ricotta smoothie bowl to a hearty Asiago gnocchi bake. Consider a Wisconsin Cheese Tour to hit up cheese factories, dairy farms, and hole-in-the-wall cheese shops.

So many sites

After loading up a car full of cheese (of course!), visit one of the many top destinations in Wisconsin. From House on the Rock near Madison to Milwaukee’s Harley-Davison Museum, America’s Dairyland is filled with attractions. Families will love Wisconsin Dells and Kalahari Resorts or Devil’s Lake State Park. Children will really get a kick out of Oshkosh’s EAA Aviation Museum and its annual airshow or Green Bay’s National Railroad Museum.

Wisconsin winters mean sweet skiing

Skiing is Wisconsin is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get your body. Here are the most popular ski resorts: Granite Peak Ski Area, with 275 skiable acres, Devil’s Head, with 300, or Cascade Mountain, with 160, all in the center of the state; skiable acres; and Alpine Valley Resort, with 90 in the south.

Recently, I visited Alpine Valley Resort with my family and found the whole experience to be quite wonderful. The resort’s close proximity to Chicago made it super easy and accessible; the charming 1970s-inspired village, with lodge accommodations right at the base of the ski hill, was a big pro; we were able to ski all day — and night. Night skiing was available until 10 p.m. The longest run is 2,500 feet, which was great for my little ones. The resort has a Ski & Ride School for beginners and a Terrain Park for adventurous skiers.

Although we worked up an appetite on the slopes, no one went hungry. My family really enjoyed the live music and cozy warm fireplace during dinner. Spending the day at Alpine Valley Resort was a great way to break up the winter and enjoy quality family time outside.

Whether you’re scarfing cheese curds and guzzling a local beer, exploring a gorgeous state park, hanging with the family in the Dells, or skiing, Wisconsin will add something spectacular to your winter vacation.

Find more of the best things to eat and drink in Wisconsin.