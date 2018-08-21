What It’s Like to Stay at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is one of the most famous hotels in America, and its soaring towers and ancient Roman theme make it one of the most recognizable resort-casinos in the world. But what’s it like to actually stay there as a guest? We recently had the opportunity to stay at Caesars at their invitation, and took them up on the offer.







Guests arriving at the main entrance have a short walk to the check-in area, just to the left of the front doors. Our check-in was smooth and painless, but the line can get long during peak times. Caesars’ Ancient Roman theme is infused into every surface of the hotel, none more so than in the lobby, so expect plenty of towering columns, statues, and lots of gold.

Guests of Caesars have a wide variety of room types and towers to choose from: The curving Julius Tower, which was the first tower constructed and is located right in the center of the casino; the Forum Tower, the Palace Tower, and the most recent Augustus Tower and Octavius Tower. There’s also the Nobu Hotel, which the Centurion Tower was converted into in 2012, which has its own small lobby off the casino floor and a unique, Japanese-inspired aesthetic. Each tower’s accommodations are slightly different, but all the rooms were recently renovated, so you won’t find any of them run-down or in serious need of an upgrade.







We stayed in the Julius Tower, which is right at the center of the action, literally: If you walk in a straight line back from the entrance, you’ll end up right at the elevators. If you don’t want to walk very far to get to your room, we suggest you stay in this tower; the others require a longer walk from the front doors. Our room was modern and comfortable (a $75 million renovation wrapped up in 2016), with large windows that overlooked the pool, a soft bed, a stone and glass bathroom with a double sink, and a warm color scheme. The only issue we faced was non-working Wi-Fi in our room.







There’s obviously a whole lot to do at Caesars besides gamble; you can easily spend an entire day without leaving the building and be thoroughly entertained. The Forum Shops is essentially a massive shopping mall, home to more than 150 stores, the majority luxury brands. You’ll also find plenty of restaurants at the Shops, including Cheesecake Factory, Il Mulino (an offshoot of a beloved upscale New York Italian restaurant), Sushi Roku, and The Palm.







The pool complex is also pretty spectacular; it’s home to seven pools and several gardens, which are free to access for pool guests and $20 for non-hotel guests. We suggest you reserve a daybed or cabana if you can spring for it (the day beds are the least expensive at the Jupiter Pool, where they start at $50), as the area can get a bit crowded on warm afternoons (of which there are many!). You can also spend an afternoon pampering yourself at the massive Qua Baths and Spa, a 50,000-square-foot complex that offers just about any spa treatment you can imagine.







You’re going to get hungry at some point, and there are countless dining options at Caesars. The new Pronto by Giada is a good way to start your day; its grab-and-go, fast casual approach lets you grab Italian-inspired breakfast sandwiches and pastries (the Antipasti Breakfast Sandwich, with Nueske’s bacon, ham, mortadella, piquillo pepper mascarpone, provolone, and egg, is a standout), and panini, salads, and wine come out in the afternoon. Café Americano, located just off the lobby, is also a solid breakfast or lunch option, and large windows let in a lot of natural sunlight. Bacchanal Buffet is one of the largest buffets in America and also a great breakfast option, but you’re going to need a lot of stomach space!







Beijing Noodle No. 9



For lunch, casual options include the super-modern Beijing Noodle No. 9 (don’t miss the hand-pulled noodles and house-made dim sum), Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, or the new Hell’s Kitchen, located in a separate structure closer to the Strip.

If you’re looking to splurge on an upscale dinner, there’s no shortage of options, including a massive Nobu, an offshoot of the legendary New York Italian restaurant Rao’s (it’s much easier to snag a table here than in New York!), Old Homestead Steakhouse, Bobby Flay’s Southwest-inspired Mesa Grill, the see-and-be-seen Mr .Chow, and the super-luxurious Restaurant Guy Savoy, a temple to haute French fine dining and easily one of the finest restaurants in America. If you're looking for a less expensive option, the comfort food-focused Searsucker delivers.







If you’re looking for cocktails, there are of course plenty of places to enjoy a libation or two at Caesars as well. Spanish Steps is located outdoors, near the main entrance, and offers some great people-watching and signature cocktails. Numb, located right off the casino floor, is a grab-and-go spot for New Orleans-style frozen cocktails. Cleopatra’s Barge is a popular old-school lounge that’s been there for decades, and features a floating barge and dance floor. The Vista Cocktail Lounge is located right in the center of the casino, and while there’s no velvet rope it can take on a club-like vibe as the evening progresses; if you’re looking for a full-on nightclub, however, Omnia delivers on all fronts.







Caesars Palace is a huge, high-energy resort. Like many of the Strip’s casino-resorts, it’s bustling 24/7, so if you’re coming back at 1 a.m. and are hoping to return to a tranquil oasis, good luck (the front entrance is also perpetually clogged with cars, so finding your Uber might be a tricky, and the cab line gets long at peak times). But once we were in our hotel room, all the hubbub downstairs felt like it was a million miles away, and noise wasn’t an issue at all. Staying at Caesars is staying in the heart of the action, at a super-convenient spot on the Strip, and you certainly won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything. We’d certainly stay there again.