Waterfront Beach Resort Launches New Drift Spa and Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge

Located a short 40 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Huntington Beach, The Waterfront Beach Resort has recently launched Drift Spa and Offshore 9, a new rooftop lounge and restaurant. The new renovations come shortly after the launch of the resort’s new all-suite Twin Dolphin Tower.

The resort houses a 285 room and suite Huntington Tower and a new 152 all suite nine story Twin Dolphin Tower, with surf boards and beach inspired pictures adorning the walls and hallways.

Twin Dolphin Tower suites are large and roomy featuring a big seating area with comfy couches, double sinks, two flat screen televisions, a huge shower, refrigerator and coffee maker, a large furnished patio area with a panoramic beach view and Hilton brands Serenity Bedding Collection. Rooms feature a blue and beige color scheme with beach inspired photos and art.

As guests enter the new 8,000 square foot nine treatment room Drift Spa, located to the right of the lobby, they are asked to select a seashell and make an intention or wish as they release it in a waterfall before entering the lounge area.

The Spa features large men and women’s locker rooms, lavender and eucalyptus steam rooms, a Himalayan salt stone sauna, a cozy whirlpool, juice bar, tea elixirs and a beautiful spa garden housing an outdoor fireplace and herb wall.

Guests can enjoy a vitamin sea brightening facial, Himalayan salt stone massage or a romantic couples massage as well as a variety of body, face and massage treatments.

Also new at the resort is Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge located at the top of the Twin Dolphin Tower.

The restaurant and lounge offers fantastic ocean and beach views, cozy sofas and plush seating around intimate fire pits, candlelit tables and a coastal farm to table inspired menu.

Diners can enjoy cheese and charcuterie boards, the Offshore peanut butter and jelly signature sandwich, Ahi tuna and scallops as well as grilled flatbreads, steak and small plates. Signature cocktails include the 9 Tai with Atlantico, pineapple, orange juice and raspberry orgeat dark rum float and the Cloud 9 with gin, rosé, sparkling wine and lemon.

Guests can also dine at the colorful Boardwalk Restaurant featuring al fresco and inside dining throughout the day. Dinner dishes include kanpachi crudo, beef tartare, a kale salad, lobster mac and cheese, scallops, branzino, salmon and pasta with mushrooms.

The main family friendly Driftwood Beach Club includes two big waterslides, a sand area with fire pits and private cabanas. Guests can also rent bikes, reserve a beach fire pit to roast s’mores, walk to the outdoor Pacific City mall or cross the street and enjoy a walk along miles of pristine beaches.

The Waterfront Beach Resort is a perfect quick getaway for a romantic weekend, family trip to the beach or relaxing spa day.

Located at 21100 Pacific Coast Highway, the Waterfront Beach Resort comped a stay for this review.