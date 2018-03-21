Depending on where you’re traveling, your packing list may vary when it comes to wardrobe; cold-weather destinations will require layers and long johns, whereas warm-weather destinations will call for bathing suits and flip-flops. Some items, however, you’ll need regardless of climate.

20 Things Every Savvy Traveler Should Always Pack

Most basic packing lists will include clothes, underwear, shoes, money, charging cords, and other day-to-day necessities. There are many other items, however, that you may not think of right away. You can get through your vacation without these items, of course, but sticking to just the bare necessities is a travel mistake you don’t want to make.

For instance, just because you take a spare shirt in your carry-on doesn’t mean you’ll need it. If you’re separated from your luggage for a day or so upon arrival to your destination, however, you’ll be happy you have something fresh to change into. Some items, like a neck pillow or dry shampoo, just make your life easier and your vacation more stress-free. Savvy travelers always plan for the worst and hope for the best, because at the end of the day, anything can happen to affect your plans, so make sure you pack these 20 things in your luggage.

Bianca Bahamondes contributed to this article.