Summer Camp for Grown-Ups: Club Getaway in Connecticut

If you thought camping was just for kids, you are about to be proven wrong. A host of outdoor activities — swimming, jumping, flying, eating, playing, and mingling — are all given a grown-up twist at Club Getaway. Fun fact: Club Getaway is one of the oldest summer camps for adults. Although adults-only summer camps have exploded in popularity in recent years, this one was founded in 1976 as a place for New England professionals to let loose for a weekend.

Located on 300 acres in the Berkshire Mountains near Kent, Connecticut, and overlooking a sparkling blue lake, the resort is the perfect escape for corporate types who want a quick getaway from the city as well as the nostalgia that comes with an old-school camp. Just a 90-minute drive away from New York City, it’s ideal for a weekend trip.

Think of it as an all-inclusive “glamping” trip — the cabins feature air conditioning, heat, and memory-foam mattresses, so even your most high-maintenance friends won’t complain. What makes it even better is that you can customize the experience.

A post shared by Club Getaway (@clubgetaway) on May 24, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Whether you just want to lay out by the lake and bake all day or get active (campers can zip line, swim, go on a boat, rock climb, and mountain bike all in a matter of a few hours) or even take advantage of the open bar throughout the course of the weekend, you can create the itinerary you want. There are even therapeutic yoga sessions as well as scenic group hikes with a keg at the end (former frat brothers, welcome home).

And oh, don’t even get me started on the food. Think you’ll be hunting for your dinner or eating trail mix during the entire trip? Believe it or not, the food is absolutely phenomenal. With an assortment of too many choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, don’t be too busy with all the activities you jam-packed into your schedule to skip a meal.

For breakfast, Club Getaway offers a variety of fruits, pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, and even an omelette station. As much as I love breakfast, my favorite dish was served at lunch: a succulent salmon with fluffy couscous. For lunch and dinner, you can expect an extensive salad bar, seafood, steak, and endless desserts.

With all the eating and activities, you’ll undoubtedly meet countless people, make new friends, and create memories as if you were a kid at camp. Exploring your boundaries and going beyond them is a part of reliving your youth. There’s truly no right or wrong way to experience Club Getaway.

To book your next escape at Club Getaway, just visit their website for more information.