Staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam, Centraal Station

Start with the freshly made cookies that you will receive upon check-in and, I’m told, whenever the mood should strike you during your stay. Hate paying for expensive hotel water? Here, there is a bin full of complimentary water at the front desk along with free apples. Impressed? You should be, and you’re not even in your room yet.

Those rooms feature free Wi-Fi and an iMac.Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of either the harbor or garden area. For unobstructed panoramas of Amsterdam’s skyline, head to the 11th-floor SkyLounge, where you can enjoy delightful cocktails and snacks while soaking in the sweeping views. (Tip: Try their mojito with extra mint. It was a work of art in its own right.)

The DoubleTree is close to the railway station and the main tram stop with routes that fan out throughout the area. From here, you can see the best that this city has to offer, including the Anne Frank House, restaurants and eateries, and some of the most popular museums in the world. This includes the Van Gogh Museum, The Hermitage, and the Rembrandt House Museum. Of course, there are other more eclectic places such as the Houseboat Museum, Tulip Museum, and Bags and Purses Museum.

Ron Stern

When exiting the hotel, be sure to watch out for the thousands of cyclists looking something akin to scurrying ants. They are everywhere in Amsterdam, a city with more bikes than people, and you do have to look both ways before crossing a street to avoid them.

Definitely take advantage of the I Amsterdam City Card, particularly helpful if you plan on visiting a number of museums (it offers free access to most). The card also includes free tram transportation, a free canal boat ride, and discounts on food and services. (A 72-hour card is 77 euros, and available for purchase at the hotel’s guest services desk.)

The hotel has a number of other culinary options, including a complimentary buffet breakfast when you book an executive room. There is also an on-site Starbucks, City Café, Eastwood Beer & Grill, and Lobby Bar where you can order drinks and snacks. I had a delicious and quite large croque-monsieur there for around 13 euros.

Whether this is your first visit to Amsterdam or one of many, the DoubleTree by Hilton will enhance your visit and make you feel at home in this capital city.