The NYC Staycation Series: Time New York Hotel

Sometimes 24 hours is all you need to unwind and get away. A “staycation” can be an effective way to get much needed R&R without leaving town, breaking the bank, or even leaving your hotel room!

In the first installment of the Staycation Series we spent one night at the Time New York Hotel located on 49th Street in the heart of Times Square.

Check-In

To get the most out of a short staycation, always request an early check-in and a late checkout. Our scheduled check-in time was a bit late at 3 p.m., however very standard for the busy Times Square location. We were, however, told that should we arrive early and make a request in person, as the hotel can often accommodate an early check-in depending on availability.

The Lobby

The Time New York Hotel boasts a very sleek and minimalist contemporary aesthetic, which is carried throughout the property. As we entered the front door we were greeted by a glossy video wall on the ground level created by famous artist and video director Marco Brambilla. To the right, guests can find the entrance to Serafina located inside the hotel, also accessible from the street to the general public. Later, for an early dinner, we stopped by for its upscale northern Italian fare. We were kindly directed to an elevator leading to the lobby on the second floor. The front desk was fittingly marked by an amazingly clever moving clock art piece by Humans Since 1982 (featured in Art Basel Miami 2015).

Courtesy of the hotel Serafina

LeGrande Lounge

Also located on the second floor of the lobby is the hotel’s second dinning option, LeGrande Lounge. Ideal for a quick drink and small plates, the lounge is typically open until midnight. If you’re in the mood for a light snack, try the red beet deviled eggs, which I had with a glass of the Hosmer riesling.

The Room and Amenities

Our room was impressively spacious and matched the contemporary décor and understated minimalist luxury of the common areas. We spent the night in a King Deluxe room, which typically runs at $160 per night during the summer months.

Noteworthy Room Features:

— Chargers: Multiple cell charging ports are cleverly built in to the room’s bedside furnishings.

— TV Mirror: The large and stately circular mirror centered directly in front of the bed inconspicuously doubles as a television. A clever touch; however, any incoming sunlight can often make the glossy mirrored screen a bit hard to see.

— Touchscreen Prompts: Each room is outfitted with a touchscreen with Do Not Disturb and Clean Room prompts. With the tap of a finger, guests can indicate whether the hotel staff should leave you to sleep or if your room is in need of immediate attention. A simple update to the classic doorknob sign adds a modern flair of luxury that’s a fitting touch for the “staycationer” in need of uninterrupted beauty rest and privacy.