You don’t usually have to look that hard to get a good sugar rush at Walt Disney World, but this month the Florida theme park has made things even easier. In celebration of “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom has started selling Vanellope’s Ice Cream Sundae, and it looks like a real winner.

Vanellope’s Ice Cream Sundae costs $25, which seems like a hefty price tag until you get a gander at what it includes. This massive confection features five hand-scoops of ice cream in whatever flavors you desire, whipped cream, fruity cereal, chocolate candy, hot fudge and cherries. If that isn’t enough for you, the entire thing is topped with a white chocolate treat adorned with the face of Vanellope von Schweetz’s BFF Wreck-It Ralph.

Vanellope’s Ice Cream Sundae comes in a souvenir trophy bowl adorned with the phrase “Ralph’s Family Challenge,” so you can always remember that time you went to the Magic Kingdom and ate basically an entire quart of ice cream.



Walt Disney World Vanellope’s Ice Cream Sundae in its souvenir trophy cup.

If this massive sundae reminds you of something else at Walt Disney World, you’re not mistaken. Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort has been selling the infamous Kitchen Sink for years. That $34 ice cream treat features vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and mint chocolate chip ice cream and “every topping they have,” which includes marshmallow, strawberry, pineapple, peanut butter, hot fudge, caramel, or chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream, toasted almonds and a cherry.

So in comparison, Vanellope’s Ice Cream Sundae looks like a cakewalk — or ice cream-walk. And if you still have room in your stomach after eating all this ice cream while you’re on your Disney vacation, consider popping into one of the best restaurants at Epcot.