Travel can get quite expensive and quite tiresome, particularly when you’re visiting a top destination that everyone else is rushing to get to. That’s why so many globetrotters are drawn to destinations that are on the road less traveled. The food is just as delicious yet less expensive, the beaches are even more tranquil without the crowds, and it’s easier to get a better deal on your hotel room.

The 21 Least Visited Countries in the World Gallery

In order to figure out which destinations can really give you that off-the-beaten-path experience, we went really far off the beaten path. The United Nations World Tourism Organization releases a “Tourism Highlights” report every year, and going off the most recent data available from its 2017 report, we pulled together a list of the least visited countries in the world. It should be noted that the UNWTO did not have data for every country in the world, and the data that was available was according to 2016 statistics. Of the 21 destinations that made the list, 10 are Pacific islands, six are located in the Caribbean, and three are in Europe. Asia and Africa have one country each on the list. To discover what not many others have discovered so far, take a look at the 21 least visited countries in the world.